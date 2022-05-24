Senator Ibikunle Amosun, the likely consensus candidate

As the nation countdowns to the primaries of the two major political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a season of surprises might be in store for avid political watchers. The news coming out of the nation’s capital points to the distinct possibility of a last-minute surprise ticket for the APC that comprises the duo of Senator Ibikunle Amosun erstwhile governor of Ogun State and current Senator representing Ogun Central at the national assembly and an unnamed northern governor.

The rumor seems to be gaining currency as some influential personalities are dropping hints of the real potential of this happening contrary to many predictions in the recent past.

The last-minute deal-making and horse-trading that usually attends political party conventions and Presidential primaries seem to have been taken to another level with the rumour of Senator Amosun’s possible emergence which will undoubtedly change the permutations…