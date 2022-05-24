Yomi Fabiyi’s child’s mother curses trolls who mentioned her child following row with Tonto Dike child

Grace Jimoh, who welcomed a child with actor Yomi Fabiyi months ago, has cursed trolls who mentioned her son while trying to defend Tonto Dikeh.

Yomi Fabiyi had shared a post on Instagram, advising Tonto to stop making threats to others online.

Tonto didn’t appreciate the advice and she slammed Yomi.

Tonto’s fans also joined in slamming Yomi and it has been claimed that some of them mentioned Yomi’s child.

Grace took to her Instagram Story to warn them.

She wrote: “Please you can drag me and my husband as you want, but please for God sake keep my son’s name out of it. Except if you wish to bury your children with your hand.”