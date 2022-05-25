18-year-old gunman who invaded Texas Elementary school killed 14 school kids and one teacher after shooting his grandmother dead

18-year-old high school student, Salvador Ramos shot his grandmother at her home before going to Robb Elementary School in Uvalde; San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday May 24, armed with a handgun and a rifle and killing fourteen Elementary School children.

Ramos, a resident of the community engaged border patrol agents who were trying to arrest him for the incident with his grandmother, in a shootout; before running into the school and barricading himself inside. He later opened fire on the students, killing 14 children and a teacher and wounding several others.

He was later shot dead by law enforcement agents.

His student victims were aged between seven and 11, CNN’s Ed Lavandera reported.

‘He shot and killed – horrifically and incomprehensibly – 14 students and killed a teacher,’ Abbott said at a…