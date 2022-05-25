BBC News throws trainee under the bus and apologizes to viewers after caption ‘Manchester United are rubbish’ appears live on air (video)

BBC News has issued an apology to its viewers after the words ‘Manchester United are rubbish’ appeared on its rolling news ticker for a few seconds on Tuesday morning, May 24.

The news station uses the rolling news ticker to keep viewers up to date with the biggest happenings daily on its 24-hour news channel.

However, viewers of the channel noticed that during its Tuesday morning sports bulletin, the ticker bizarrely read: ‘Manchester United are rubbish,’

The BBC has apologized for the gaffe and a presenter addressed the moment on-screen, saying they didn’t wish to have ‘offended’ any Manchester United fan. The network said the gaffe was caused by a ‘trainee’

She said: ‘Just while we’re on the subject of football, a little earlier, some of you may have noticed something pretty unusual on the ticker, that runs along the bottom of the screen with news, making a comment about Manchester United.

‘I hope that Manchester United fans weren’t…