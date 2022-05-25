Gunmen kill youth leader in Akwa Ibom, flee with his motorcycle

A youth leader in Ikot Andem community, Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Ufot Job James, was killed by hoodlums.

It was gathered that the assailants shot Mr Ufot several times and made away with his motorcycycle.

According to Punch , the assailants ambushed the deceased on a path linking Ekparakwa Road and Ikot Udo Ossiom village on Monday, May 23.

“The late Job was riding on his motorcycle from his village, Ikot Andem, when he was ambushed by suspected cultists, who opened fire on him and fled with his motorcycle, leaving him in a pool of blood,” a resident, Akaniyene Inyang, said.

“It was too late for him to be saved because when neighbours arrived at the scene following the alarm raised by witnesses, he had lost a lot of blood from the gunshot wounds.” he added.

A youth leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the incident had been reported to the police.