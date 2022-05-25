Homeless man allegedly kidnaps prostitute, and rapes her for five days in abandoned building

A homeless high-level registered male sex offender in New York City who was released from state prison as recently as 2020 has been arrested after state prosecutors say he kidnapped a prostitute and raped her repeatedly while holding her hostage for five days in an abandoned building.

Timothy Harnett, a 44-year-old homeless man who goes by the nickname “Lawless,” was indicted by New York prosecutors for allegedly kidnapping a 28-year-old woman and raping her several times a day between April 29 and May 2 in an abandoned three-story building, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark announced.

“The defendant allegedly held a 28-year-old woman captive for days, raping and beating her with a tire iron. The victim managed to escape with the help of a passerby,” Clark said in a statement. “The defendant has been indicted on multiple charges for terrorizing this woman.”

Prosecutors say the man offered the woman money in exchange for sex and the two went upstairs in the building that had…