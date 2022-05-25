Lagos pupil vomits and dies after he was allegedly flogged by his teacher over homework

A junior student of Simple Faith Schools, Agbara, Lagos State, has died after he was allegedly flogged by his teacher.

Emmanuel Amidu died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Surulere.

The victim’s father, Akinola Amidu, claimed that the 12-year-old JSS2 student was flogged by a teacher at school for not completing his assignment on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

He said his son started vomiting shortly after the beating and was rushed to a hospital, where he gave up the ghost on Friday, May 13, 2022.

The father alleged that the school management was covering up his son’s death and protecting the mathematics teacher, one Steven, who flogged Emmanuel and the rest of the class for failing to do their homework, Punch reports.

He said: “I was at home that Thursday because I was on leave. I recall that Emmanuel asked me for money to buy a new exercise book and I gave him N500 to buy the book and give the remaining change to his sister.

“Later that day, I was…