Police rescue seven persons kidnapped from Kachia in Kaduna metropolis

Men of the Kaduna Police Command today May 25, rescued seven persons who were kidnapped from Kachia Local Government Area.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammed Jalige said that they were rescued close to Kaduna metropolis.

The statement reads

“On the 25/5/2022 at about 0930hrs seven persons (all females) identified as Godiya James 30yrs, Beauty Mandela 23yrs, Elizabeth Markus 13yrs, Alheri Maichibi 13yrs, Lydia Iliya 6yrs, Bridget Obadiah 4yrs and Amama Hassan 3yrs all of Mai Goro Village, Kachia LGA were seen helplessly wandering around the bush after Tsohon Gayan Village”

According to the statement, the victims were immediately evacuated and rescued to Toll Gate Divisional Police Headquarters.