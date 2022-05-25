Super eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, 23, denies retirement reports after he was snubbed for Mexico friendly

Nigeria’s goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has denied reports he is not willing to represent the country again.

Uzoho was heavily criticized after he allowed Thomas Partey’s long range effort to slip through his hand early in the first half in Nigeria’s 1-1 home draw against rivals, Ghana in a 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs in March.

Although, the Super Eagles equalized through William Troost-Ekong from the penalty spot, they were eliminated on away goal rule.

Media reports circulated on Monday, May 23 that the Omonia Nicosia of Cyprus goalkeeper had called time on his adventure with the Super Eagles after he was left out of Nigeria’s squad for the upcoming friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador.



He has however now denied the reports.



“ I’m committed to playing for my dear country anytime I’m called up,”Uzoho told the Super Eagles media team on Tuesday, May 24.

Uzoho, 23, has 18 caps for the Super Eagles.