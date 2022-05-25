“They made away with our 600k”

Facebook user, Ebi Willaims Sinte has narrated how he and his friend were allegedly robbed at gun point by one of the suspected armed robbers arrested in Bayelsa.

The suspects, Zion Kientei and Solomon Deizigha, were nabbed inside a tricycle during a Stop and Search Operations at the Isaac Boro Express Way, Yenagoa.

“The guy on T shirt and his gang robbed me and my friend on gun point in a broad daylight, made away with our 600k, four years ago. Same pistol, I recognize him very well, nemesis has caught up with” Mr Sinte wrote.