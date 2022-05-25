Udom Emmanuel Shows Promise, Restores Hope

As the race for presidency intensifies, the PDP presidential primaries is being keenly observed by many around the world. With just days away, aspirants across the party are gearing up for the final steps to the primaries. Among those frequently talked about is Udom Emmanuel the Governor of Akwa Ibom state. At just 55 years, he is one of the youngest aspirants in the PDP presidential line up.

Governor Udom who was able to transform the internal economy of Akwa Ibom into having a multibillion dollar IGR, has demonstrated craftsmanship in bringing out the best from the least. For example agriculture that had not had strong attention prior to his governorship, has now become a mainstay for the state’s economy and a leader in Nigeria. A few days ago, the state launched the first ever multi-billion naira coconut oil refinery in Africa with 11,000 hectares of coconut plantation to drive it.

As Akwa Ibom is on its way to exporting coconut oil, governor Udom Emmanuel made sure the…