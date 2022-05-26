Best Of Champions League Football Comes Alive on GOtv Pop-Up Channel 38

There will be no love lost between Liverpool and Real Madrid on Saturday night when the two teams battle for the coveted UEFA Champions League trophy at the 2021/22 final of Europe’s top-tier club competition.

 

Football loving customers on GOtv are set to enjoy exciting content from the final with the introduction of the pop-up channel 38. For the first time, GOtv will dedicate a channel solely to the widely-watched competition.

 

As such, GOtv customers subscribed to either GOtv Supa or GOtv Max will get access to a premium package of European football content when the channel goes live between Thursday, 26 May 26 and Monday, 30 May.

 

To enjoy access to the pop-up channel, customers can download the MyGOtv app to subscribe or upgrade or set up Auto-Renewal to stay connected without interruptions. Customers can also dial *288# to recharge.

 

For both teams, a lot is at stake when the game kicks-off at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France. Primary among them is the…



