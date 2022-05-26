EFCC arrests 37 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu

37 suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested by operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The suspects were arrested at Corner, Obosi Street and Owerri Street in Enugu State on Thursday May 26, following intelligence reports on their alleged involvement in cybercrimes and related activities.

They’ve been identified as Chima Eze Nelson, Prince Obinna Ambrose, Collins Chinagolum Edu, Chukwuebuka Ezenwagu Sunday, Ebuka Kingsley Emmanuel, Tochukwu Ozor Emmanuel, Chimaobi Franklyn Kenneth, Precious Ejeore Gift, Nicholas Onyebuilo Chinagorom, Daniel Okeke Okechukwu, Bright Ugochukwu, Chidora Hillary Iyida, Mbanusa Newton Izuchukwu, Chimezie Oforji Theophilus, Okechukwu Chiagozie Chukwuebuka,Maduka Somtoo Kingsley, Charles Obaji Imoke, Obiora Emmanuel, Chinwuko Emmanuel Chiadikaobi.

Others are Chibuike Nnaji JohnPaul, Emeka Iyi Eric, Urama Tobias Ekene, Ozor Kenneth Chigozie, Benneth Kamah, Eze Ubaka Emmanuel, Nweke…