Nigerian-British media personality, Vick Hope flashes huge diamond engagement ring from DJ Calvin Harris after shock proposal

Nigerian-British media personality, Vick Hope had quite a big smile as she flashed a huge diamond engagement ring from superstar Scottish DJ Calvin Harris after a shock proposal.

The 32-year-old Radio 1 DJ showed off the engagement ring as she posed for pictures at The Podcast Show 2022 at the Business Design Centre in London earlier today.

Vick rocked an oversized grey pinstripe blazer, plain white t-shirt and a leather mini skirt. She completed the look with a pair of cream hightop Converse.

The radio star accessorised with a pair of gold hoop earrings, layered necklaces and a stunning engagement ring which Harris gave her after he proposed to her in Ibiza.

An insider told The Sun that the romantic proposal happened two weeks ago and they’re now planning a huge wedding on the party Island after confirming their relationship.

The insider said;