Sack Emefiele as CBN Governor now. He is a card-carrying member of the All Progressives Congress

Senior Advocate of Nigeria and rights activist, Mr Femi Falana has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Governor, Dr Godwin Emefiele.
Falana made the call while addressing Southwest youths and women conference at Ado-Ekiti on Thursday May 26.
The senior lawyer who noted that Emefiele is card-carrying member of the All Progressives Congress, added that his continued stay in office as CBN governor could erode and compromise the credibility of the 2023 general elections.
He added that INEC should not keep sensitive election materials at the CBN with Dr Emefiele sitting in the office as its governor.
Falana said;
“INEC is trying; it has deployed technology to get rid of rigging, but we can no longer keep sensitive election materials in the vault of the CBN.
“This is because the governor of the CBN is a card-carrying member of the All Progressives Congress.
“It has never happened anywhere in the world; this is very…
Source: Linda Ikeji