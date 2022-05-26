Soludo declares curfew in 7 Anambra LGAs

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has declared a 6am to 6pm curfew in seven Local Government Areas of Anambra State.

The Governor made the announcement in a statewide broadcast on Wednesday May 25, adding that the affected local governments are Aguata, Ihiala, Ekwusigo, Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Orumba North and Orumba South.

The curfew which takes effect from Friday May 27, will be in force until normalcy returns to the affected areas.

Soludo said;

“With effect from tomorrow, Friday, 26th May, 2022, a 6pm to 6am curfew is hereby placed on motorcycles (okada), tricycles (keke), and shuttle buses in Aguata, Ihiala, Ekwusigo, Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Ogbaru, Orumba North and Orumba South Local Governments until further notice. “Also, motorcycles, keke and shuttle buses are banned from operating in these local governments on Mondays until the Sit-at-Home completely stops.”

Youths in the area have also been asked to assist the security agencies…