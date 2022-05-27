Internet fraudster jailed in Kaduna, to refund N36.6m to American victim

Justice M.G Umar of the Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna has convicted and sentenced Livinus Imoesi Oshioke, alias Alexander Lutz, to six months imprisonment for internet-related fraud.

He was jailed on Thursday, May 26, 2022, after pleading guilty to three-count amended charges bordering on cybercrime, upon being arraigned by the Kaduna Zonal Command of the EFCC.

One of the counts reads: “That you, Livinus Imoesi Oshioke alias Alexander Lutz, M, sometime in 2021 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, impersonated one Alexander Lutz; a white male living in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and claiming to be financially stranded when you falsely presented that your account domiciled in South Turin Bank with a balance of $3, 556,463.00 was blocked and that you needed help to pay the requisite fees to recover same which pretence you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 22(2)(b)(i)…