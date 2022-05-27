J. Martins withdraws from House of Rep race





Nigerian singer J. Martins has withdrawn from the Federal House of Representatives race to represent Arochukwu/ Ohafia in Abia State.

The 44-year-old singer who hoped to represent his constituency in the House of Representatives in 2023 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said he was asked to step down and work in the interest of his people and his party to achieve a common goal.

Martins disclosed that he would not participate in any of the internal party processes of the said election, starting with the primary.

“My interest to contest for the position of the Federal House Of Representative was sequel to pressure on me from my constituents ( Arochukwu/Ohafia Constituency ) political associates, friends and other well-meaning great Ohafia men and women, who felt I possess the necessary qualifications for the job. After much consultation with all the stakeholders from my Constituents, party leaders and my political GodFather, I had an audience as a follow up…





Source: Linda Ikeji