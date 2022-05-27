Man arraigned for calling businesswoman ‘prostitute, dog’

A middle-aged man was on Friday, May 27, arraigned in court and charged with insulting a businesswoman in Kenya.

George Ndung’u Kagunyi is accused of calling the trader identified as Reginah Mwangi, a prostitute and a dog, at the Ngara-Equity roundabout.

Appearing before Milimani Chief Magistrate Wendy Micheni, Kagunyi pleaded not guilty to using abusive words to Reginah Mwangi in a public place with intent to provoke a breach of peace.

“On May 20, 2022, at Ngara Equity roundabout in Nairobi county, being in a public place with intent to provoke a breach of peace used threatening words namely ‘Malaya, Mbwa, Nenda ut*mbwe na chokora’ to one Reginah Mwangi a business lady,” the charge sheet read in part.

He was freed on Ksh5,000 cash bail pending a hearing of the matter.

The magistrate, however, advised the man to seek an out of court settlement with the complainant.