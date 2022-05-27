Meghan Markle makes surprise appearance at memorial honoring Texas school shooting victims (photos)

Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance in Uvalde to pay tribute to the victims of a school shooting in Texas.

She was pictured on Thursday, May 26, laying a bouquet of white roses at a makeshift memorial outside the Uvalde County Courthouse, not far from the scene of the shootings at Robb Elementary School.

Markle’s visit to the small community was unannounced and came as a surprise to the town.

This comes as Meghan’s father Thomas Markle, 77, recuperates after suffering a stroke.

See more photos below.