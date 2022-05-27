Mother charged after baby drowns in bathtub while she does nails

A 22-year-old Florida mom has been charged in the death of her 7-month-old son who drowned in the bathtub while she left him unattended to do her nails.

Alyssa Carolyn Jimmie, 22, was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child under 18 for the accidental drowning death of her infant on May 20.

Jimmie was running a bath for her baby and his 3-year-old brother in her Miami-Dade home when she left the bathroom to do her nails in the home’s garage.

She told investigators she felt comfortable leaving the boys in the tub unattended because there was no drain plug and water could flow freely down the drain.

When Jimmie returned to the bathroom about five to 10 minutes later, the tub was filled with water and her infant child was unconscious, she told police. The drain had been clogged with a small face towel, she said.

She said she began CPR on the baby and ran to a neighbor’s house to call 911 because her phone wasn’t working.

The infant was rushed to an…