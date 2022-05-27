



Sam Ajibola, popularly known by the name of his character Spiff, has reacted to comments that his son looks like former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo. The actor shared a photo of him, his wife, and infant son visiting Obasanjo at his home Obasanjo is seen carrying Sam's son in the photos. Followers reacted, telling Sam that his son looks more like Obasanjo. Responding to the comments, Sam told them to direct the question about his son and Obasanjo's resemblance to "the Almighty". The post Sam ‘Spiff’ Ajibola reacts to comments likening his son to former President Obasanjo appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

