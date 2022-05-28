18-year-old lady who got pregnant as a result of being raped commits suicide after her family forced her to keep the child

A bereaved cousin has taken to Twitter to accuse her relatives of failing her cousin who was raped by a family friend.

 

She explained that her 18-year-old cousin committed suicide because her family members were forcing her to give birth to her rapist’s baby.

 

The rapist is a family friend and lived in the family house.

 

Following the rape incident, the family members made him leave the house but didn’t involve the police.

 

When they discovered their daughter was pregnant, they locked her up in the house, preventing her from getting an abortion.

 

The rape victim left an email explaining to family members her motive before she took her life.

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

