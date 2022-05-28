Adeboye visits Uzodimma, assures him of divine intervention over security challenges (photos)

His Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma today received The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye at the Government House, EXCO Chamber, Owerri, Imo State.



Pastor Adeboye in his address to the Governor revealed that the problem of Nigeria today is beyond human comprehension and assured that God’s intervention is real and inevitable.



Pastor Adeboye said his team and members have been fasting and praying for the restitution of the land for days but that God directed him to visit the places and lands across Nigeria where the forces of darkness were enveloping light, hence the visit to Imo for a prayer session.

He informed the Governor that the reason for his visit was not just to touch his legs on those lands and places where the forces of darkness tend to have taken upper hand, but to proclaim and decree the strength of God Almighty on such places.

He said: