At least four killed as APC primary for House of Representatives and house of assembly positions turn bloody in Igando (videos)

At least four persons have been killed after an All Progressives Congress primary election for House of Representatives and house of assembly positions turned bloody in Igando area of Lagos state.

The incident occurred on Friday May 27, at Igando-Ikotun and Mosan-Okunola council secretariat which was the venue for the primary election.

In video shared online, some thugs who wielded weapons were seen facing each other before security operatives intervened.

Two of those killed have been identified as Surry Boxer and Ogunlaye. Watch videos from the scene below…………………