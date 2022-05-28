Chelsea confirm Todd Boehly takeover to signal end of Roman Abramovich reign

Chelsea have confirmed the ‘final and definitive agreement’ has been reached for merican billionaire Todd Boehly to take over the club with the £4.25billion deal all set to be completed on Monday, May 30.

The announcement from Chelsea marks the official end to Roman Abramovich’s era and will see the Russian replaced as owner by Boehly and the Clearlake Capital group.

Roman Abramovich

‘Chelsea Football Club can confirm that a final and definitive agreement was entered into last night to sell the Club to the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital consortium,’ Chelsea said in a statement.

‘It is expected that the transaction will be completed on Monday. The Club will update further at that time.’

Abramovich declared his pride at his successful tenure – signing off with a statement saying his ownership of Chelsea had been ‘an honour of a lifetime’.

‘It has been nearly three months since I announced my intention to sell Chelsea FC,’ he said. ‘During this time, the team have…