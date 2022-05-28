Family release funeral arrangements for sound engineer lynched and burnt in Lekki

The family of David Imoh, a sound engineer who was lynched and burnt to death by a mob in Lagos State, has announced his funeral arrangements.

David was killed on May 12 by alleged commercial motorcyclists following an argument over N100.

Today, May 27, Imoh’s family released the obituary for the late sound engineer.

The ceremony of songs for Imoh will hold on Thursday, June 2, at the Church of God Mission Intl, Victoria Island Zonal Headquarters, Garden City of God, T. F. Kuboye Street, Oniru, Lagos.

Imoh will be laid to rest on Friday, June 3.

The obituary reads: “The family of late Reverend Abraham Sunday hereby formally announces the death of their beloved son, brother and husband, David Imoh Sunday, which painful event took place on Thursday, 12th May 2022 at Lekki, Lagos.

“He is survived by his wife, children, mother, brothers, sisters and in-laws. The funeral activities are stated below; Service of Songs/Celebration of Life Thursday, 2nd June, 2022,…