Governor Akeredolu’s wife chased out of APC secretariat in Imo

First Lady of Ondo State, Betty Akeredolu, who is contesting for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for Imo West senatorial district, was chased out of the party secretariat in Imo on Saturday May 28.

Daily Trust reported that this occurred shortly after the First Lady who is from Imo state, led her supporters to the secretariat to protest the consensus option adopted by the party in choosing its candidate for the 2023 election.

It was reported that her supporters went berserk, insisting that they must be allowed to vote. As the police tried to control the crowd, there was stampede as both journalists and delegates who had also arrived for the exercise scampered for safety.

The incident pushed the police into chasing Betty and her supporters out of the premises to continue their protest.

Addressing journalists at the gate of the secretariat, the First Lady said that it is injustice to allow aspirants to campaign only to be told that the party had…