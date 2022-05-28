Headies Organizers report singer Portable to police over death threat to co-nominees as they threaten to disqualify him (Video)

The organisers of 2022 Headies Awards have threatened to disqualify fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable for threatening to kill his co-nominees.

This comes after the controversial singer made a threat in a viral video that he would kill whoever beats him to the awards if he fails to win.

In the nomination list unveiled on Tuesday, May 14, Portable bagged two nominations, the ‘Rookie of the Year’ and ‘Best Street-Hop Artiste.’

Other nominees e in the ‘Rookie of the Year’ category include Av, Fave, Magixx, and Ugocci.

In the second category, he is up against Bella Shmurda, Mohbad, Naira Marley, and Goya Menor among others.

Shortly after the announcement, the Zazuu’ crooner took to his Instagram page to make a threat to whoever wins the 2022 Headies Award over him.

Reacting to the viral video, the award’s organizers in a statement issued on Friday, May 27, said it might be forced to…