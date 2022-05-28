INEC extends primaries’ deadline by six days





The Independent National Electoral Commission on Friday May 27, extended the June 3 deadline for the conduct of primary elections by political parties by 6 days.

This was conveyed in a statement released by INEC Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, after a meeting with the leadership of the 18 registered political parties under the aegis of the Inter-Party Advisory Council in Abuja.

Okoye said the extension was granted in respect of outstanding primaries only and not those already concluded.

The Independent National Electoral Commission met with the leadership of political parties today Friday, May 27, 2022. Once again, the political parties requested the commission to review the timelines for political party primaries provided in the timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of the 2023 general election released on Saturday, February 26.2022. Earlier, the political parties had requested for 37 – 60 days extension of the timeline for…





Source: Linda Ikeji