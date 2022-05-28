Nigerian man arrested in India for allegedly duping 300 women on pretext of marriage

A Nigerian national has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police on the charge of duping at least 300 women out of crores of rupees on the pretext of marriage, officials said on Friday, May 27.

The accused identified as Garuba Galumje,38, allegedly befriended women through social media and matrimonial websites, where he introduced himself as a non-resident Indian (NRI) settled in Canada.

Galumje, who was staying in the Kishan Garh area of South Delhi, was arrested by officials of the cyber crime police station in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

“The accused has been arrested in connection with a complaint from a woman who lives in Meerut district of UP. He claimed that she had registered herself on Jeevansathi website for marriage. A man approached her through the website and introduced himself as Indo-Canadian NRI Sanjay Singh,” said inspector Reeta Yadav, in-charge of the Noida cyber crime police station.

“The man eventually gained her confidence and made emotional appeals…