World’s oldest man reveals how he’s lived up to 113 as doctor says he still has more years to go

The world’s oldest man has revealed the habits he keeps that he believes helped him to live up to 113.

Juan Vicente Perez Mora, from Venezuela, was born before World War Two on 27 May, 1909.

He went on to marry Ediofina del Rosario García who died in 1997 after six decades. Together, they had 11 children, 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Perez Mora credits his long life to four factors: praying twice a day, working hard, getting into bed early, and drinking a cup of aguardiente, an anise-flavoured liquor.

Apart from a slightly elevated blood pressure and deteriorated sense of hearing, Perez Mora is otherwise in very good health, and likely has a few more years yet, his physician Enrique Guzman said.

Mora’s doctor said: “He seems totally fine to me. He has a good heart. He does have changes due to his age, but he does not require long-term intervention or treatment.

“I consider that with his activity, with his…