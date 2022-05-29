FCT police command parade armed men who raided a guest house and carted away personal items in Abuja. Killers of taxi driver also paraded (video)

Men of the FCT police command have paraded suspected armed men who raided a guest house and carted away personal items

CCTV obtained by the police showed the suspects bursting into rooms in the guest house located around Utako in the FCT and robbing the occupants for hours.

Following a detailed investigation, the suspects were arrested and paraded by the police on Friday, May 27.

Among the suspects paraded were two men who on k*lled a taxi driver identified as Ugwu Bonaventure (pictured above), about a week ago.

When interrogated, one of the suspected killers of the taxi driver, Usman Umar, said

”We collected his phone and in the process stabbed him”

Also, three suspects paraded were caught on CCTV invading the home of a senior military officer and carting away a TV set among other valuables.

Watch a video of the suspects being paraded below