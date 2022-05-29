Lady raises alarm about discrimination between Whites and Blacks in a company in Nigeria

A Nigerian lady has raised an alarm about an alleged discrimination between Whites and Blacks in a company in Nigeria.
According to @Tomi_Tomero, her friend told her that there are ‘Blacks and Whites’ kitchen at the firm and Blacks don’t use same elevator as Whites.
The Twitter user added that the company is in Lagos and they also have White and Black HR. She tweeted;
My friend was just telling me how whites are separated from blacks in her office. White HR Black HR, White Kitchen Black Kitchen(they said our food smells).. Even elevator, as a black you dare not use the white people own. In this Lagos??? In our own Nigeria
Source: Linda Ikeji