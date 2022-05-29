NDLEA arrests suspected drug dealers (photos)

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA have arrested suspected drug traffickers across five states of Edo, Kaduna, Kogi, Akwa Ibom and Oyo.

A statement released today May 29th by Femi Babafemi, spokesperson of the agency, says in Edo state, a pharmacy along Sapele Road, Benin, was raided on Friday 27th May following intelligence and prolonged surveillance. The owner of the store, Thaddeus Uliagbafusi, 58, was arrested while a total of 130,670 tablets of different controlled drugs, 1,396 ampoules of pentazocine injection and 743 bottles of codeine were recovered from a secret location where the drugs are repackaged.

This followed a similar raid of a drug joint operated by Mrs. Christianah Gabriel, 53, at Uromi, Esan North East LGA, Edo state, who was arrested with 25kg cannabis.

While 15, 000 ampoules of pentazocine injection were seized by operatives in Kaduna along Abuja-Kaduna express road, 12,500 tablets of Diazepam were intercepted along…