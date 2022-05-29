



A 'delegate' has been spotted in a viral video celebrating a new car he claims he bought just after the recently concluded political party primaries. The video shared online came with the tagline "Congratulations Chief Agworo, delegate sweet". Watch the video below………………………………… View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Party ‘delegate’ shows off the new car he bought just after the recently concluded political party primaries (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information