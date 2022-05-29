Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 to win UEFA Champions League title

Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 to win UEFA Champions League title

After claiming wins against Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City, Real Madrid showed the true stuff of champions as they beat Liverpool 1-0 in the UEFA champions league final on Saturday night, May 28.

 

Chances were few and far between for Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid side, however,  Liverpool missed so many chances during the match.

 

Vinicius Junior appeared completely unmarked at the far post on the hour mark to turn home Federico Valverde’s low cross and secure the 1-0 win and Madrid’s 14th European crown.

 

Thibaut Courtoi slut in a man of the match display as he stopped Liverpool’s chances.

 

Liverpool prodded but couldn’t equalize.

 

When the full time whistle was blown, Madrid’s bench erupted and emptied onto the pitch. 

 

 

