Staircase collapses while Nyesom Wike was making his way to the podium during the PDP Presidential Primaries (video)





The staircase leading to the podium at the venue of the PDP Presidential Primaries collapsed today, May 28, while Presidential hopeful Nyesom Wike was making his way to the podium. This happened as delegates prepared to vote state-by-state at the primary election. No one was hurt. Nigerians have gone on Twitter to comment on the collapsed staircase. See the video below.







Source: Linda Ikeji

