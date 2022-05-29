Ubi Franklin reacts to report of losing a house of assembly primary election he contested in

Music executive Ubi Franklin has reacted to report of losing a house of assembly primary election he contested in.

Ubi who contested for the All Progressives Congress ticket for Yakurr constituency 1, stated that he won. He also disclosed that he “sat before an appeal panel yesterday and votes were counted, and it showed he won”.

He tweeted;

Dear Friends disregard any news that I lost Election. I won the election. I sat before an appeal panel yesterday and votes were counted, and it shows I won. Be patient while we wait for the report from the appeal panel. Thank you

He also added that Governor Ayade did not participate in the senatorial election he was reported to have.

Though an APC result sheet showed that Barr. Adams Cecelia won the senatorial election, Ubi stated that “Governor Ayade did not submit senatorial nomination form, did not go for screening and couldn’t have participated in senate primaries”.

Ubi tweeted;