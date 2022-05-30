British prosecutors ‘seeking to formally extradite Kevin Spacey from the US’ to face charges of sexually assaulting three men in London

British authorities are reportedly planning the formal extradition of Kevin Spacey from the US to UK over four sexual assault charges.

According to Mail Online, the American actor, 62, may be detained by US police on behalf of the UK so that he can be formally charged.

On Thursday, May, 26, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorised the four charges in relation to alleged attacks on three men between 2005 and 2013 following a Metropolitan Police investigation.

Nick Vamos, a former head of extradition at the CPS, told the Guardian that formal extradition could take many months, with officials in the US needing to analyse papers sent over from Britain.

They would then need to feel that there was a ‘probable cause’ the offences happened, before finding and detaining the actor.

‘The US Department of Justice will task US marshals to find Mr Spacey and take him to a federal court. He always had the option of surrendering and not contesting…