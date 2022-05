Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo is celebrating his 60th birthday today, May 29,

The actor, who clocked 60 on March 1, put out a lavish all-white party at Muson Centre in Onikan, Lagos, in celebration of his milestone age.

In attendance, are AY, Obi Cubana, Kingsley Moghalu, Zaaki Azzay, and many others.

See more photos below.