Lagos police command dismisses alleged threats by Okada riders to disrupt commercial activities on June 1

The Lagos State Police Command has dismissed a panic-laced message making the rounds on social media purporting that motorcycle riders in the state have concluded plans to disrupt social and commercial activities in Lagos State from June 1, 2022 in protest of the ban on the use of motorcycles within six LGAs in Lagos State.

A statement released by SP Benjamin Hundeyin, spokesperson of the state police command, says the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, assures all Lagosians that all necessary human, material and operational resources have been deployed across the state to forestall any breakdown of law and order.