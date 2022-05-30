Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi arrested for DUI

Speaker of US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi’s husband has been arrested in Napa on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was booked on two counts for the incident in Napa, California.

The well-known businessman and millionaire was arrested by members of California Highway Patrol at 11.44pm. He was booked in Napa County Jail at 4.13am on Sunday morning, May 29.

The two misdemeanor charges are driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher. He is believed to have been released after posting $5,000 in bail.

Paul Pelosi, 82, has been married to Nancy since 1963.

A spokesperson for Rep. Pelosi (D-Calif.) said that she would not be commenting on the “private” matter.

“The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast,” the spokesperson said.