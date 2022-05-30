Police swiftly arrest 10-year-old boy for sending text message threatening mass shooting in Florida

A 10-year-old fifth-grade boy has been arrested in Florida after he allegedly sent a text message threatening to commit Mass shooting.

The U.S. police arrested the juvenile suspect, a student at Patriot Elementary School in Cape Coral, Floridaand charged with making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting.

His identity can’t be revealed due to his age.

After he allegedly sent the threatening text, the School Threat Enforcement Team was immediately notified and began analytical research, police said.

The Youth Services Criminal Investigations Division assumed the case due to the age of the child. Police arrested the boy on Saturday, May 28 after detectives interviewed him and determined probable cause for his arrest.

His threatening text comes after the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in which 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos killed 19 children and two teachers.

“This student’s behavior is sickening, especially after the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas,” Lee…