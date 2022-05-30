What is the essence of summer money when summer Obesity is dancing Zazu on your body

Actor, Uche Maduagwu has taken to his Instagram page this evening to taunt socialite Cubana Chiefpriest over his post about people with ”Summer bodies.”

In a post earlier shared on his Instagram page, Chiefpriest averred that it is bad for people to have just a ”summer body” without having ”summer money.”

He wrote;

”You Have Summer Body But You Don’t Have Summer Money. No Be Juju Be That. How & Where You Wan Go Show The Body. Hustle Oh !!!! Make Your Summer Body No End For Bar Beach. As You Dey Hustle For Better Body No Forget To Get Plenty Money.”

Uche felt his post was inappropriate and took to his IG page to react. He stated that it is good to have Summer money, but wondered what would be the essence of summer money when summer obesity is dancing ”Zazu for your body?”

