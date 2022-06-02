8 injured as African national goes on stabbing spree in India

At least 8 persons were injured in a knife attack by a 50-year-old African national in South Mumbai, India.

The nationality of the suspect cannot be confirmed at the time of filing this report as some Indian media identified him as a Nigerian while others said he is a Kenyan.

Additional Commissioner of Police South Mumbai, Dilip Sawant said the incident took place at Tata Garden near Parsi Well at around 4.10pm on Wednesday evening, June 1.

The suspect identified as John who was allegedly under the influence of drugs pulled out a knife and attacked passersby, the official stated.

The police were alerted about the incident, following which a team overpowered the man and disarmed him.

As many as eight persons were injured in the attack by the time the police reached the scene, and were later rushed to JJ hospital and GT Hospital for treatment.

The accused has been taken to the Azad Maidan police station, and an FIR will be registered in this…