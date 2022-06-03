Gunmen kill two policemen in Enugu (video)

Gunmen have killed two policemen guarding a mechanic workshop of a private transport company in Enugu Ezike, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The incident happened around 11 am on Thursday, June 2, at Mkpanpu Village near the Council headquarters.

Community sources told SaharaReporters that there is palpable tension in the community and around the town as young men have deserted the town for fear of being hounded by security agencies.

“The hoodlums came around 11 am, shot them and collected their guns,” a source told the publication.

“Initially, people thought the incident happened at the loading part of the transport firm but local security operatives that visited the scene of the incident told us that it happened at the workshop located at Mkpanpu Village and that policemen were an Inspector and a sergeant. I don’t know how the police authority will post policemen to a private workshop,” the source added.