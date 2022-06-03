Move power to South to keep Presidency

Governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu has asked the All Progressives Congress to move power to the Southern region of the country to keep the presidency.
Akeredolu, who doubles as the Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum said in a short message that APC must rotate power to keep it.
The Ondo state Governor who was recently announced as the Chairman of Security and Compliance for the party’s special convention, said;
“APC must work to retain power. We must rotate power to retain retain power !!! Rotate to the South. Shikena.”
Source: Linda Ikeji