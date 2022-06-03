Qatari princess lay dead from suspected overdose for four days guarded by her Pomeranian dog

The former Qatari princess who died of a suspected overdose after fighting a toxic custody battle over her daughters, reportedly laid dead from suspected overdose for four days guarded by her Pomeranian dog.

Kasia Gallanio, 45, whose billionaire ex-husband is the uncle of the current Emir of Qatar was found dead in her bed last Sunday May 29, in her luxury £2 million penthouse.

According to MailOnline, shortly before she died, she sent a video to her devoted cleaner Teodora Poma showing bags of clothes that she wanted to gift to her.

Bolivian-born. Ms. Poma, 43, now believes that her employer might have made the gesture to say farewell to her, knowing that she was possibly going to take her own life.

Ms Galliano also asked her and a colleague to come round and clean her seventh-flooroor apartment in the upmarket Spanish resort of Puerto Banus near Marbella. But when Ms Poma tried to message her back to confirm arrangements to come round on Monday this week,…