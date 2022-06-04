50 Cent mocks Madonna by likening her to an alien over her recent raunchy photo

50 Cent compared Madonna to an alien after she posted a risqué photo of herself on Instagram.

50 Cent re-posted a picture from Madonna’s IG page where the singer is sitting on the bed with her legs suggestively open while wearing black-colored cat-eye sunglasses.

“Jet-lag,” she captioned the photo along with an airplane emoji, a skull emoji and a sliver heart emoji.

Resharing the photo, 50 Cent wrote: “I hope she didn’t make her kids take this picture. LOL at 63 somebody tell her to chill out please.”

He also shared three photos of aliens alongside the photos of Madonna, to allude that the pop star looks like an extraterrestrial in her suggestive photo.